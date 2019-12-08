Conyers
Rebecca B. Nichols
 Rebecca B. Nichols, age 93 of Conyers, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Nichols. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Nichols, Shirley (Richard) Belden; grandchildren, Mandy (Nick) Yaeger, Stephen (Emily) Belden; great-grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Luke, Hayley, Vivienne, and Wright. Mrs. Nichols was a loving wife and mother. She was 'the best Grandmama ever.'' Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information

Dec 11
Visitation
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
11:00AM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Dec 11
Service
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
12:00PM
Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
