Conyers
Rebecca B. Nichols
Rebecca B. Nichols, age 93 of Conyers, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Nichols. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Nichols, Shirley (Richard) Belden; grandchildren, Mandy (Nick) Yaeger, Stephen (Emily) Belden; great-grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Luke, Hayley, Vivienne, and Wright. Mrs. Nichols was a loving wife and mother. She was 'the best Grandmama ever.'' Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Rebecca B. Nichols, age 93 of Conyers, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Nichols. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Nichols, Shirley (Richard) Belden; grandchildren, Mandy (Nick) Yaeger, Stephen (Emily) Belden; great-grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Luke, Hayley, Vivienne, and Wright. Mrs. Nichols was a loving wife and mother. She was 'the best Grandmama ever.'' Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
To send flowers to the family of Rebecca Nichols, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.