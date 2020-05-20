Covington



Rebecca "Becky" Hicks Evans



Rebecca "Becky" Hicks Evans of Covington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, peacefully at home, at the age of 91. Mrs. Evans was Born July 8, 1928, to the late Emory Turner Hicks and Lois Mann Hicks. She grew up in Conyers and graduated from Conyers High School in 1945 and then graduated from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy in 1949. Mrs. Evans worked alongside her husband, Guy V. Evans, in their drugstore, Evans Drug Store, on the square in Covington until 1977. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Covington and taught Sunday school classes for twenty years. Mrs. Evans worked with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and enjoyed participating in the Covington Service Guild where she was the president when the Little Red School House was built. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Guy Vincent Evans; son, James H. Evans; parents, Emory Turner and Lois Rebecca Mann Hicks; sister, Ann Hicks Gailey; and brother, E.T. Hicks, Jr.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Cliff Blanchard of Saint Cloud, FL; son and daughter-in-law, G. Vincent, Jr. and Cyndi Evans of Conyers, GA; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



A private graveside service for Mrs. Evans was held Monday, May 18, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington, with Ben Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1139 Usher Street NW, Covington, GA 30014.

