Covington, GA Richard Cameron "Rick" Arrington, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the age of 74. Rick attended Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, where he played baseball, basketball, and football. Rick was named All State in both baseball and football his Junior and Senior years, and as a Senior was named to the All-American Football Team as a Quarterback. While at Myers Park High School he also served as President of Young Life.
Rick attended the University of Georgia on a football scholarship where he played under Head Coach Vince Dooley his freshman and sophomore seasons. He then transferred to the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma on a football scholarship and graduated from Tulsa with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education. Upon graduation, Rick received a contract from the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League, where he played most of his professional football career before being sidelined with multiple knee injuries.
Rick returned to Georgia to raise his family after his football career. He and his wife Mary Jane attended Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Conyers, GA, where they led a youth group on Sunday evenings. While living in Conyers, Rick entered the business world and built and ran several businesses. He fed his love for sports on the golf course most days, playing in many golf tournaments all his life. His competitive nature had found a home in golf, replacing football. He would play or practice many days until the sun set where he became a scratch golfer.
Rick coached his two daughters on softball teams for many years with much success, and both went on to play on their college tennis teams. His daughter Joy earned a full athletic scholarship like her dad. His daughter Tiffany (aka Jill) went on to have a successful television sportscasting career. He loved working with young kids, knowing they are the future. Rick wanted to build character and confidence, as well as athletic ability, not only in his own daughters but also in all the young people he coached. He had a unique way with inspiring kids, little did they know they were learning life lessons while having fun. Rick loved his two daughters and three granddaughters and always said he would not trade them for a Super Bowl team of boys. But the greatest love of his life will always be his wife, Mary Jane.
Surviving Rick are his loving wife, Mary Jane (Odum) Arrington, of Covington, GA; daughters, Joy Arrington Fanning, Tiffany Arrington; granddaughters, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Presley Panaro; sisters, Susan Arrington Seacord and husband of Charlotte, NC, Lisa Arrington Simmerman and husband of Knoxville, TN; nieces, Brandon Seacord Bray, Erica Seacord, Kristy Simmerman Roper; nephew, Richard Simmerman.
The family of Rick wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to all the special people in Rick's life who made him happy, fulfilled, cared for, and complete. Thank you all for loving Rick's colorful personality as much as they did.
A graveside ceremony honoring Rick was held Sunday, September 12, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at Southview Cemetery in Covington, GA, with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Gilreath officiating.
