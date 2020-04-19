Richard Cousins
Richard Marion Cousins
MAY 15, 1940
APRIL 7, 2020
Born in Americus, Georgia, on May 15, 1940, Richard Marion Cousins went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 7, 2020. He died peacefully at his home on Lake Oconee with his loving family at his side. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Byron Cousins Jr. and Catherine Allene Sisk Cousins, and a brother, Byron Cousins. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret Patricia Smith Cousins; two sons Jason Paul Cousins (Laura), Richard Brian Cousins (Jennifer). a daughter, Lisa Cousins McBride; and eight grandchildren: Eli, Caroline, Bennett, Brady, River, Zoe, Hunter, and Zuri: a brother, Larry (Raye) and two sisters, Catherine Whitcomb (Steve) and Carolyn Fears (Bo), and a sister-in-law Glynton Smith.
Mr. Cousins completed high school in Greenville, Georgia, in 1958 and graduated from North Georgia College in 1962 with a BA in History. After college, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US. Army as an Infantry Officer. On April 7th, 1963, Richard married his college sweetheart and moved to Fort Richardson, Alaska, where they spent the first two years of their married life. Among other adventures in Alaska, they survived the devastating earthquake of '63. Upon completion of his active duty tour, Richard remained in the Army reserve for the completion of his military service. Following his time with the Army, Richard began a 34-year career with the John Deere Company initially in Dothan, Alabama. Upon his promotion to John Deere's Southeast Regional Service Manager, he and Margaret relocated to Conyers, Georgia. It was here their three children were raised, and he began singing in the church choir and teaching an adult Sunday School class at his beloved Salem United Methodist Church. He served his church continually for several years even after retiring to Lake Oconee in 2000.Then he began teaching Sunday School at the Greensboro First United Methodist Church. During retirement, Richard became heavily involved in CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for children), the Stephen's Ministry, and the Walk to Emmaus experience.
Richard Cousins was a friend to those he knew and even to the total stranger. He would help anyone if he could, and if he couldn't, he still tried. He was sincere in all things, compassionate, and generous. There are countless people who know, respect, and love him as their teacher, coach, co-worker, supervisor, classmate, teammate, mentor, and advocate. All who passed his way loved and respected him for his honesty, compassion, generosity, loyalty, and kindness. Richard lived Jesus' command to love others, and because of that, his was a life well lived.
He is now complete in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He has fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. Because of that we have confidence Richard shall hear the commendation, "Well done My good and faithful servant
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when all his family and friends can attend.
