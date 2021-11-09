Cartersville, GA August 6, 1963 - November 1, 2021
Richard "Monte" Conley, age 58, of Cartersville, Georgia passed away suddenly on November 1, 2021.
Richard was born on August 6, 1963 in Conyers, GA. He was raised by his mother, Rebecca Cook Conley, and his grandparents, Jim and Louise Cook. Since he was a boy, "Monte" loved to race bikes, cars, motorcycles. Loved winning those races.
His passion for everything with an engine and being the best at what he did led him to a long and successful career in a field of Grading and Pipeline. There was no job that he couldn't do. From operating any equipment with the precision of a surgeon, to overseeing multiple projects all over the Southeast.
Richard was happily married to Mila Conley, who was his partner in life for almost 20 years at the time of his death. His greatest accomplishment was his daughter, Katerina. He loved her more than anything and was very proud of her.
Richard had a bright and likable personality. He made new friends anywhere he went, and loved and cherished his lifelong friends.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Richard loved outdoor adventures. He enjoyed riding his Harley, deep sea fishing, cycling, jet skiing, kayaking. Loved to play with his favorite dogs, Peedee and Luna. He truly lived life to the fullest.
Richard is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Louise Cook of Conyers, GA. He is survived by his wife and daughter; mother, Rebecca Cook Conley; sister Cynthia "Cindy" (Tony) Hogan; aunts, Dolores Cook Ellison (Ken Cox) and Carolyn Cook (Terry Kaminsky); niece, Cheyenne Hogan (Dan) Lange; cousins, Hollis Ellison and Katherine Ellison.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Life Celebration gathering on December 11, 2021 from 11:00-2:00 pm at The Pavilion at 2461 O'Neal Road in Conyers, Georgia.
