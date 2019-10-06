Conyers
Richard Raines
Richard Alvah Raines, age 73 of Conyers, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvah and Lorene Raines. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Raines; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Sally Raines; daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and John Hall, Jennifer and Michael Butler; grandchildren, Austin Raines, Wesley Butler, Nathan Hall, Brooke Butler and Chelsea Hall. Mr. Raines was owner and operator of Raines Automotive. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Michael Dawson officiating; a private interment will follow at a later date. Family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
