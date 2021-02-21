Richard Ridling

Covington, GA On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Richard Ridling, age 88, raised his hands toward Heaven and was escorted by angels into the presence of the Savior, whom he had served so faithfully. Born to Frank Martin and Thelma (Sowell) Ridling, who have preceded him in death, Mr. Ridling proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, where his unit was awarded the ROK Presidential Citation. He was a Deacon, Treasurer, and Trustee at Canaan Baptist Church for over 30 years; and had served as Deacon, Trustee, and Assistant Treasurer at Newton Baptist Church since it was established in 2001. Richard's retirement from Hercules, Inc., at age 62, allowed him to pursue his favorite pastimes, reading and following baseball and football. Richard was a devoted and faithful family man, enjoying spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Ann Archer.

Those who will cherish the memories made with Mr. Ridling include his loving wife of 69 years, Clara Sue Ridling; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Edward Capps; son, Ken Ridling; grandchildren, Chad and Whitney Capps, Brad and Meradith Capps, Kenny and Faith Ridling, Kyle and Rachel Ridling; great-grandchildren, Cooper Capps, Dylan Capps, Crews Capps, Ryder Capps, Madeline Capps, Tate Capps, and other great-grandchildren; honorary granddaughter, Jeanette Underwood; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Ridling was held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 2:00 PM, at Newton Baptist Church, 720 Jack Neely Road, Covington, with Rev. Tony Howeth officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to Longleaf Hospice, 1160 Monticello Street SW, Covington, Georgia 30014.

