Ricky Jack Staples was born on April 3, 1954, in Stockbridge, Georgia, and died March 21, 2020, at his home in Lithonia, Georgia. He enjoyed watching old westerns, camping, gardening, fishing, cutting wood, working in his yard (which was beautiful and bountiful) and just being outdoors. Ricky loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He was an auto mechanic and worked for Ken Belcher Garage for over 30 years and later worked for A & W Fire Extinguishers for 10 years. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Silas Staples and Thelma Estelle Staples; three sisters, Shirley Frances Anderson, Mary Ann Raabe and Dorothy (Dottie) Watson; two brothers, Jerry Staples and David Staples; and brother-in-law, Richard Bullard. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Martha Bullard Staples; daughter, Kristy Pickard and husband, Alex, of Hampton; son, Shane Staples and wife, Shelby, of Stockbridge; four grandchildren, Nicholas Hayes and wife, Kacie, of Tifton, William Pickard of Albertville, AL, Courtney Ward and husband, Robert, of Ft. Polk, LA, and Ryan Pickard of Auburn, Al; four great-grandchildren, Caidyn, Savana, Karter, and Landry; brothers, Homer Staples and wife, Leona, of Stockbridge, Wayne Staples and wife, Betty Jean, of Stockbridge, Timothy Staples of Covington; sisters, Connie Stearns of Conyers, Peggy Woodall of Stockbridge, and Debra Stanley and husband, Ronnie, of Covington, brother-in-law, Thomas Bullard and wife, Vinita, of Raleigh, NC, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 virus, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ricky's memory to Midway Presbyterian Fund, Presbytery of Greater Atlanta/attention Chip Blankinship/Midway Cemetery Fund/1020 Ponce DeLeon Ave., Atlanta, GA 30306.
