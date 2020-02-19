Rita Parkman
Jersey, GA
Rita Head Parkman
Rita Head Parkman, age 71, of Jersey, Georgia passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. She was born in Walton County, Georgia to the late Lewis Jack Head, and Mrs. Lizzie Beatrice Knight Head.
She is survived by her husband George Parkman; son and daughter in Law, Chad and Kathy Parkman; Grandchildren, Chandler, Tori, Brantley, and Savannah Parkman; brother and sister in law, Darrell and Susan Head and family; brother and sister in law, Lynn and Arlene Head; brother and sister in law, Wayne and Geraldine Head; and brother and sister in law, Farron and Sharon Head and family; and many other beloved family members.
She and her husband recently celebrated forty-seven years of marriage. They owned and operated Parkman Construction Company for thirty years, until they retired. She loved her family, spending time at the beach, Wednesday shopping trips, and singing a tune.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hilltop Holiness Church with Rev. Lynn Head and Rev. Vic Rush officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadows Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge or arrangements.
