Robert Burl "Bobby/Bob" Buffer
Buffer, Robert Burl Robert (Bobby/Bob), was born January 6, 1937, and passed away at his home in Conyers, Georgia on October 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey William Buffer and Alice (Roberts) Buffer, and his twin sister Betty (Buffer) Bradley. Bobby leaves behind a wife of 57 years, Dianne (Crumbley) Buffer. Children, Trina Buffer, Todd (Rebecca) Buffer and Terry (Kelley) Buffer. Grandchildren, Travus (Olivia) Blevins, Tayler (Timothy) Burroughs, Josh Dennewitz, Cole Buffer and MaCauley Buffer. Step-grandchildren, Lauren Angle and Steven Hearn. Great grandchildren, Bryson, Brady, Belle and Gracelyn Blevins, and Avery Buffer. And step-great grandchildren, Blaiden, Valerie, Rhilynn and Emmalee Angle. Sister Darlene (Buffer) Smith. Many nieces and nephews, family members and friends. Bobby was born and raised in the Apache, Oklahoma area, graduating from Broxton, Oklahoma in 1955. After serving in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1959, he went into the power line industry, retiring from Floyd S Pike (Mt. Airy, NC). He was an avid reader, enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing dominos and going to church, but most of all he loved his family and God. Graveside Services were held at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, Conyers, GA on October 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock, with Reverend Terry Brock officiating.
Bobby enjoyed good fellowship and food. In lieu of flowers, please take a family member out to lunch. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA was in charge of the arrangements.
