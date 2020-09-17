Conyers, GA Robert "Cherokee" Stell, of Conyers, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 88. A true patriot, Mr. Stell joined the Air Force early in life and honored the country he loved with dedication and loyalty, serving part of his enlistment during the Korean War. He was a proud man who tirelessly provided for his family. For more than 20 years, Mr. Stell owned and operated a cabinet shop and produced quality workmanship and exceptional service. Outside of work, he was known for many things; his ability to tell a great story, an engaging personality and warm sense of humor, and he was a skilled fisherman who could have easily turned pro. But, counted among one of Mr. Stell's greatest accomplishments was his role as a family man; he was a devoted husband, dad, and PawPaw - always present and ready to meet the needs of his loved ones. He will be forever missed by friends and family. Mr. Stell was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Marion and Mattie Mae (Sams) Stell; as well as several sisters and brothers.

Mr. Stell's memory will remain with those he loved and cared for, especially the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Everine Stell; daughters and sons-in-law, Jenell and Robert Montgomery, Pam and Matt Greiner; sons and daughters-in-law, Robbie and Christine Stell; Rick and Debra Stell; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Stell was held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Doug Nelms officiating. Interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington.

