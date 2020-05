Robert Oakes

Conyers



Robert Anthony "Tony" Oakes



Robert Anthony (Tony) Oakes, 55, of Conyers, passed away early Sunday morning at Piedmont Rockdale May 24, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Robert Lewis Oakes. Tony enjoyed bowling, Nascar, throwing Darts, wrestling, motor cross, watching football, especially the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. He loved spending time with his dogs, Penelope and Boot. Tony was a devoted husband, father, son and friend to many. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Tony is survived by his wife of 19 years, Deborah Lynn Oakes of Conyers; daughters and son-in-law, Alexandra Oakes and Michael Curtis of Conyers, Sydney Oakes of Lilburn; mother, Evelyn Duncan Oakes of Conyers. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com . Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington (770) 786-7111