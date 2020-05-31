Robert Pritchett

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Christo, who made monumental art around the world, has died at 84
- BOOK REVIEW: 'Grand' has lessons for the old and young
- MORRIS: The wildflower kingdom teaches a lesson of diversity
- Rockdale County wants residents to help celebrate 150th anniversary with video contest
- PEARRELL: For Christians, death is a passing shadow
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale Commissioner Sherri Washington faces garnishment
- Dive teams searching for suspect who jumped into Jackson Lake and went under
- Body of Covington man recovered from Jackson Lake; GBI called in to investigate
- Covington City Council expected to approve purchase of Flock Camera tag photo system
- Covington Police arrest Terry Yates in connection with Wednesday shooting death
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- College Football Hall of Fame damaged, looted in Atlanta protests
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Newton High School Valedictorian Israel Dixon says Class of 2020 was made for great things
- Rockdale County inmate transferred to state prison tests positive for COVID-19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.