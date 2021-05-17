Conyers, GA Robert "Pug" Waits, of Conyers, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at the age of 59. Mr. Waits worked at CMC Environmental Inc. He loved fishing. Mr. Waits also enjoyed playing poker, and trips to the flea market collecting "treasures". He was also an avid gardener, specializing in growing vegetables. The ones that knew him best called him Pepaw; he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Betty Sue (Spivey) Waits; sister, Donna Lee Waits; brothers, Donald Gene Waits and Jimmy Waits.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Lee Waits; daughters and their spouses, Tiffany and Allen Batchelor, of Locust Grove, Stephanie and Justin Reyes, of Canton, Brandy Segars, of Douglasville, Rhonda Waits, of Conyers; son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Tommy" and Nikki Waits, of Mansfield; six grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Terry Underwood.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Waits will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Mike Hardy officiating, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.