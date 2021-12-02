Robert Taylor

Brooksville, FL (Bobby to friends and family), 66, previously of the Covington/Conyers, Georgia area passed away on November 22, 2021, breaking the hearts of his loved ones. He was a beloved husband, father, granddad, and brother. He was born in Decatur on February 17, 1955. He and his wife moved to Brooksville, Florida in 2020 to be near their daughter. Bobby retired from the Atlanta Public School system after a 30-year career. Words cannot articulate how wonderful a human being Bobby was and how much he will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lynda Taylor; daughter, Christy Krug (Rob); son, Kevin Taylor (Cheryl); sister, Carla Woods; mother-in-law, Sarah LeJeune; his three treasured grandkids, Zachary, Dylan, and Chloe Krug; four poodles who will miss him terribly; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is predeceased by his mother, Agnes Mabel Alton; father, Robert Herschel Taylor; brother, Larry Alton Taylor; sister, Nancy Gail Chance; and father-in-law, Lionel L. LeJeune. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 19 from 2-4 PM at Newton Baptist Church in Covington, Georgia. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone the light remains." Jack Taylor.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

