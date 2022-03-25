Conyers, GA Robert William Regan Jr., age 75 of Conyers, died Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Regan Sr.; and mother, Doris Lee Regan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Regan; daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Jim Jackson, Kim and Steve Gleichweit; brothers, Frank Regan, Michael Regan, Jack Regan; sisters, Loretta Irvin, Diane Regan; grandchildren, Tyler, Laurelai, Luke; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed watching his granddaughter compete at equestrian events and riding his Harley. Serving in the United States Navy, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Tom Covington officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

