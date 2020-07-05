Roland M. DeMark, 91 passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 24, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara De Mark (nee Blakely); loving father of Gary (Betsy), Glen (Linda), Debbie De Mark, Gregg (Lynn) and Donna De Mark; dearest grandfather of 14, great grandfather of 25 and great great grandfather of 2; cherished son of the late Michael and Ida Mae (nee Martin) De Mark; dearest brother to Ramon (late Judy) and Laurence (late Cheryl) De Mark; dearest brother-in-law to Patricia (late Jim) Burke and late Marie and Frank Hanley. Roland was co-owner of GalaxSea Cruises in Conyers GA with Glen and Linda De Mark. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity are appreciated.

