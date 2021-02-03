Covington, GA Roma Ruth DuPree, age 74 of Covington, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Merle Leach; daughter, Ginger Oliphant. She is survived by her husband, Roger DuPree; son, Brent DuPree; step-daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie Dee and Stephen Sells, Stacey Lynn and Richard Schlief; brother and sister-in-law, Rex Neal and Donna Leach; grandchildren, Joshua Sells, Sarah and Clayton Carnett, Samuel Schleif, Jonah Schleif, William Schleif; great-grandchild, Karley Jane Carnett. Roma was married to her husband Roger for 34 wonderful years. She was a member of Conyers Church of Christ where she was also a Sunday School Teacher. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Brother Jeff Johnson officiating; interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston, TX. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
Sonya Thompson said:
Mrs. Jan I'm so sorry for your loss. I asked the Lord to please wrap his loving arms around you and fill your heart with peace and love.
-
LongtimeRez said:"She said she had worked 456 hours in the first 19 days of the month — which would mean she worked 24 hours each day..." She doesn't understan…
Latest News
- Updating your kitchen cabinets? Here’s when you should call a pro
- 'No room for debate or compromise' as Hong Kong introduces sweeping national security rules for schools
- Jazz defeat Hawks for 13th win in 14 games
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Fatal shooting of police officer in New Mexico leads to a 40-mile chase and shootout
Most Popular
Articles
- If you received unemployment last year, you could be in for a surprise at tax time
- PEARRELL: Are you prepared for the end times?
- Rockdale County Probate Court Office Closed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
- Fresh Air Bar-B-Que ranked the best authentic barbecue in Georgia
- Sophie, Grammy-nominated artist, dies aged 34
- Calhoun man killed in Panama City double homicide, Albany teen arrested
- Family centered d-section 'an incredible experience' for Covington couple
- Newton planners recommend denial of truck stop development
- Congressional Democrats strip Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments
- Judge rules against payment calculation for chairman, Probate Court judge
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Which team do you want to win the Super Bowl on Sunday?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.