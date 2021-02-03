Roma Ruth DuPree

Covington, GA Roma Ruth DuPree, age 74 of Covington, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Merle Leach; daughter, Ginger Oliphant. She is survived by her husband, Roger DuPree; son, Brent DuPree; step-daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie Dee and Stephen Sells, Stacey Lynn and Richard Schlief; brother and sister-in-law, Rex Neal and Donna Leach; grandchildren, Joshua Sells, Sarah and Clayton Carnett, Samuel Schleif, Jonah Schleif, William Schleif; great-grandchild, Karley Jane Carnett. Roma was married to her husband Roger for 34 wonderful years. She was a member of Conyers Church of Christ where she was also a Sunday School Teacher. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Brother Jeff Johnson officiating; interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston, TX. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Roma DuPree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

