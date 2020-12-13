Covington, GA Ronald Dalton, of Covington, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Mr. Dalton was a kind, generous man who made friends with everyone and was a blessing to those who were honored to know him. He was hardworking and dedicated to his family whom he loved dearly - especially his grandchildren that he shared a special bond with. He was a simple, strong, and honorable man of faith. In Mr. Dalton's spare time, he enjoyed cooking and fellowship, fishing, working in his garden and watching wrestling with his grandson and friends. After thirty-seven years as a commercial truck driver (mostly in which was for Vi-Mac Inc.) he retired and joined his son's business. Mr. Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and James Howard Dalton, Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Dalton; daughters and son-in-law, Cherie and David Powell, Cindy White; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Kim Dalton; grandchildren, Erika and Ben Armistead, Blake and Taylor Powell, Brooke and Joe Gaddis, Grace and Chad Starnes, Dalton White, T.J. Roberts; great-grandchildren, Mason Roberts, Kyle Armistead, Logan Powell, Finley Starnes; sisters, Patsy and Buck Smith, Barbara Dalton; brothers, Wayne and Janice Dalton, Robert and Shelvie Dalton, Tony Dalton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial visitation for Mr. Dalton will was held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M.
CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.
