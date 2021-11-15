Covington, GA Ronald Eugene Burks of Covington, GA passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 74 years old.
Ronnie, as most knew him, was a caring, witty, and thoughtful person. His family always came first, however, he would help a stranger in need before he would spend his last dollar on himself.
An avid Bulldawg fan, I still remember the famous "sugar falling from the sky". It made him happy watching the Dawgs up until the end. He loved seeing the Dawgs on top, especially now that they're the top team in the country.
Ronnie taught us the value of hard work. No matter what his job was, he gave his all to provide for his family. He wasn't a perfect man, but he was our dad, and we will continue to love and miss him forever.
We are reminded of Ronnie when we hear the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, and any other hits from the 60s and 70s. He shared his love for music with his kids, creating so many memories while we jammed and played the air drums along to his favorite songs. Or remembering riding in any one of the Crowne Victoria Interceptors he owned over the years, until he finally got the Mustang he so loved.
We are all going to miss his laugh, his phone calls, and sitting bedside with him. Hoping he is resting easy, as he's been tired from fighting in his last years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie is survived by one of his true loves Pam Burks, Knoxville, TN and his children; Rhonda McGhee, Lawrenceville, GA, Ken Ferguson(Maria), Lawrenceville, GA, Richard Burks Sr., Rex, GA, Kelli-Jo Burks(Aresha), Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Christopher McGhee(Georgia), Dacula, GA, Marcharii van der Watt, Smyrna, GA, Jordan McGhee, Lithonia, GA, Darius Burks, Wake Forest, NC, Victoria McGhee, Lawrenceville, GA, Juliana Ferguson, Lawrenceville, GA, Richard Burks, Jr., Rex, GA, Joseph Ferguson, Lawrenceville, GA, Madison Burks, Rex, GA; great-grandchildren, Christopher McGhee Jr, Winder, GA, Reid McGhee, Dacula, GA.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Burks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
