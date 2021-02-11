Duluth, GA Ronald L. Labaire, 84, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed Wednesday February 10, 2021 at Northside Duluth Hospital with his loving wife of 36 years by his side.
Ron was a talented professional potter and successful owner of Labaire Pottery - a Gallery of Fine Crafts. He was also an avid gardener, a living room pianist, a generous friend, and a gentle soul.
He was born March 2, 1936 in Worcester, MA to Lionel William Labaire and Helen Beatrice Valitone Labaire. He is survived by two brothers: Wayne Labaire of East Douglas, MA and Gary Labaire of Okeechobee, FL.
Ron is also survived by the love of his life, Anne L. Labaire.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
