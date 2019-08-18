Covington
Ronald Lawrence
Ronald Ron' E. Lawrence, age 57 of Covington, died Monday, August 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Lawrence and Faye Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lawrence; daughters and son-in-law, Shannon and Adam Richard, Savannah Lawrence and fiance', Javier Olguin; grandchildren, Aden Richard, Addison Richard; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Michele Camp; sisters, Margaret Webb, Barbara Cobb-Mullen; several nieces, nephews, cousins; many great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Lawrence was a proud Georgia Bulldog fan. He enjoyed baseball, Nascar and fishing. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with David Payne officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6 until 9 p.m. and Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
