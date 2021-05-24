Ronald Todd

Stockbridge, GA Ronald Gene Todd Sr..
July 25, 1958-
May 13, 2021
Ronald Gene Todd, Sr., age 62 of Stockbridge, GA. passed away suddenly of a massive heart attack on Thursday May 13, 2021 at his quiet lake property located at 2263 Pine Grove Church Rd. Collins, GA. 30421 in Tattnall County.
Ronnie is survived by his beloved Mother - Myra Ann Todd, Sister - Glenda Todd Maner both of Stockbridge, GA., brothers - Richard (Sonja) Todd, Tommy (Missy) Todd both of Alabama, son - Ronald Gene Todd, Jr. (Kristen), daughter - Tiffany Todd, grandson - Collin Russell, Long time girlfriend - Victoria Nall, furbabies - Diesel, Pebbles & Sadie, Many nieces, nephews, loving family, friends & coworkers.
He was preceded in death by his father - E. T. Todd, Jr., brothers - Roger Todd & Joseph C. Cates, Jr., grandparents - Arlin B. Marsh & Dolores Corbin.
Ronnie was a 20 plus year Private Investigator working for himself and working for many larger companies. He had many interesting stories, pictures and videos to prove of his passion for his profession. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and garden. Just being outside enjoying the fresh air & sunshine was his favorite pastime.
Horis Ward funeral home 376 E. Fairview Rd. Stockbridge,, Ga. 30281 was in charge of the visitation and transporting his body to Grace Summit Church 5295 SR 155 Stockbridge, GA 30281 for a family & friends gathering to share stories, hugs and laughter from 4 pm to 7 pm.
His spirit is with God while his body is cremated.
