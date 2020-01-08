Social Circle
Ronny Beckworth
Ronny Beckworth, of Social Circle, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 61 years of age. A devoted and faithful follower of Christ, Ronny served the Lord with both reverence and humility. He was an active and supportive member of First Baptist Church of Covington, where he acted as a deacon as well as leading Sunday School classes for young adults. He had a warm and quick-witted sense of humor, and he closely, and with great enthusiasm, followed Georgia Tech football. Ronny's life experiences, wisdom, and insight were oftentimes a great source for others to draw upon. Spending time with family filled his heart, and he especially enjoyed taking trips together and creating new memories. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hazel (Moore) Beckworth; and sister, Shirley Beasley.
Those who will honor Ronny's memory with love and adoration are his wife, Kim Beckworth; daughter, Katie Beckworth; son, Sam Beckworth; sister, Gladys Hillis; and nephews, Keith Hillis, Darren Hillis, Kevin Hillis, Ricky Beasley, Glenn Beasley.
A Memorial Service for Ronny will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church, 1139 Usher Street NE, with Dr. Cody McNutt officiating. Friends are invited to visit with his family in the Fellowship Hall, following the service, from 3:005:00 P.M.
To send flowers to the family of Ronny Beckworth, please visit Tribute Store.
