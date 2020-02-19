Ronny Jones, age 71, of Oxford, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. As a young man growing up in Porterdale, Ronny loved to play softball, and he continued his passion for sports as an enthusiastic fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. Gifted with a witty sense of humor, Ronny knew the art of telling a good story and was quick to capture the attention of his audience. He had a love and passion for all genres of music and was known for making the most out of life. Ronny will be remembered for his charismatic personality, his selfless spirit, and his ability to always have a good time. He was preceded in death by his son, Nick Jones; mother, Frances Jones; and brothers, Jimmy Jones, Todd Jones, and Bruce Jones.
Survivors include his grandchildren, London Seth Jones, Sienna Brooke Jones; father, James Claxton Jones; nephew, Mike Brown; aunt, Gail Plunkett Davis; uncle, Cecil Freeman; former wife, Brenda Manley; and her son, Garrett Shockley; as well as a host of extended family members.
A Memorial Service for Ronny will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.