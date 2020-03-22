Conyers, GA
Rosalie Brunton (Pittman)
Rosalie P. Brunton passed away on March 19, 2020, at the age of 90. She is remembered fondly as "Lady" and was the mother of four children, who treasured God and her family above all other things. Rosalie was a supportive Army wife and mother through many tours in the military, settling in Conyers in 1978, where she supported her husband's dental practice in Decatur. She was kind and generous, a longtime parishioner of St. Pius X Church, and an avid traveler in retirement. She enjoyed getting together with friends and family, playing golf, bridge and other games, but most of all being the family matriarch who was there to support her family. Rosalie, a lively entertainer, was always ready to tell a funny story about her many adventures, as well as a supportive listener who truly enjoyed helping others. She is preceded in death by her loving spouse, Dr. Donald Alan Brunton, Jr., her high school sweetheart and soulmate. She is survived by her four children; daughter, Trish Brunton (Conyers), sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Beth Brunton (Conyers), Donald and Mary Brunton, III. (Decatur), Kurt and Susan Brunton (Decatur) and her grandchildren; Andy, Chris, Patrick, Joseph, Abigail, and Emily Brunton. Rosalie will be remembered in a small, private funeral mass at St. Pius X and will be interred at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to, The Refuge Pregnancy Center, 1307 Milstead Ave., Conyers, GA 30012 or refugeconyers.org
, The link to our memorial page on our website is https://www.refugeconyers.org/memorial-funds
. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com
. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
