Oxford
Rowena "Connie" Lund
Rowena "Connie" Lund of Oxford, Georgia, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 93. Mrs. Lund was a native of Hopewell, Virginia, and after marriage, she and her husband put down roots in first Danville and then Richmond, Virginia. After moving to Oxford, she became a faithful member of Covington First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Lund was a true Southern lady with a sassy sense of humor and a twinkle in her eye. She was the life of the party with a smile that lit up the room. Mrs. Lund was a second mother to many, and she loved her family and friends deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George J. Lund; parents, Charles and Myrtie Connelly; sisters, Jewell Gammon, Dorcas Simmons, Elva Stephenson, Melva Moyer; brothers, Tilman Connelly, Charles Connelly.
Survivors include her daughters, Patrice Lund Sumrell and husband, Don, Frances Lund Redick and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Clay Sumrell, Eric Sumrell and wife, Sara; great-grandchildren, Madison Sumrell, Mackenzie Sumrell; brother and sister-in-law, Clifton and Helen Connelly; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Lund will be scheduled at a later date due to current events.
To plant a tree in memory of Rowena Lund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
-
Doctroprint said:
That's a very low number of test performed statewide. Let's hope it's because so few are medically necessary.
-
Glenda Smith said:I went to school with Judy from the first grade through our high school graduation.My deepest sympathy to her family and friends. May God hold…
Latest News
- Coronavirus cases top 300,000 as countries warn citizens to stay home
- Report: Seahawks wait for Jadeveon Clowney, could pursue Everson Griffen
- Report: 49ers honor CB Richard Sherman's missed $1M incentive
- The Goo Goo Dolls' lead singer held a porch concert to help local small businesses impacted by coronavirus
- This Japanese man spent almost five decades on death row. He could go back
Most Popular
Articles
- Covington sets curfew, requests voluntary shelter in place and prohibition of gatherings of 10 or more
- Waffle House in Canton closes after employee tests positive for the coronavirus COVID-19
- Second Newton County school system employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Newton County School System
- Dozens charged in money-laundering operation, fraud schemes
- Rockdale reports first confirmed case of COVID-19
- Newton County announces operational changes due to COVID-19
- Conyers City Council restricts restaurants to take out or delivery, limits entertainment businesses
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in Newton County
- Amici to temporarily close three restaurants in Covington, Conyers, Madison
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.