Rowena Lund
Oxford
Rowena "Connie" Lund
Rowena "Connie" Lund of Oxford, Georgia, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 93. Mrs. Lund was a native of Hopewell, Virginia, and after marriage, she and her husband put down roots in first Danville and then Richmond, Virginia. After moving to Oxford, she became a faithful member of Covington First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Lund was a true Southern lady with a sassy sense of humor and a twinkle in her eye. She was the life of the party with a smile that lit up the room. Mrs. Lund was a second mother to many, and she loved her family and friends deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George J. Lund; parents, Charles and Myrtie Connelly; sisters, Jewell Gammon, Dorcas Simmons, Elva Stephenson, Melva Moyer; brothers, Tilman Connelly, Charles Connelly.
Survivors include her daughters, Patrice Lund Sumrell and husband, Don, Frances Lund Redick and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Clay Sumrell, Eric Sumrell and wife, Sara; great-grandchildren, Madison Sumrell, Mackenzie Sumrell; brother and sister-in-law, Clifton and Helen Connelly; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Lund will be scheduled at a later date due to current events.
