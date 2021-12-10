Athens, GA Roy Chevalier Forward, Jr., age 83 of Athens, formerly of Conyers, died Thursday, December 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jimi Hicks Forward; son, Chris Forward; daughters, Judy Lear, Allie Bowen Cox; cousins, Clinton and Barbara Schwaner, Tom and Janet Schwaner; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Marchman Forward; mother, Lorraine Blanchard Forward; and father, Roy C. Forward, Sr. Mr. Forward was a retired banker with SunTrust in Atlanta. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
-
tomgahunter said:
Chairman Banes has made a rational compromise, too bad that we have 3 BOC members that are not rational.
Latest News
- Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro refuses to provide documents subpoenaed in House Covid-19 probe
- Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy
- Notre Dame comes through in clutch, upsets No. 10 Kentucky
- DHS warns of critical flaw in widely used software
- Six people killed in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse after tornado
Most Popular
Articles
- Appeal denied for dangerous dogs in McGiboney Road area
- Newton employees to receive premium pay in time for Christmas
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Springfield Baptist hosting Drive-Thru Food Pantry
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Check out which Newton, Rockdale schools are best at producing college football talent
- Rivian announcement could be imminent
- Dec. 18 Bicentennial Bash to mark Newton County's 200th year
- Lloyd Kerr highlights accomplishments at his final meeting as county manager
- NASCAR NOTES: Kyle Larson revels in title reign during Champion's Week
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.