Conyers, GA Roy Gene Corbett, age 86, of Conyers, GA, passed away on February 12, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1935, to Roy Franklin Corbett and Beulah Layman Corbett. He was a native of Dandridge, Tennessee.
Roy and his family moved to the Atlanta area in 1964. He was a systems analyst with Lithonia Lighting and Mead Packaging.
He was a loving husband and devoted father, investing himself in the lives of his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He loved to be outdoors and especially enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was a big sports fan and was delighted to see his Braves win the World Series in 2021.
Most importantly, he loved Jesus Christ and served Him in many ways over the years as a member of White Oak Hills Baptist Church, Rehoboth Baptist Church, Stone Mountain First Baptist Church, and Heritage Hills Baptist Church.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Beulah Corbett; his brother James L. Corbett; and his sister and brother-in-law Gerri and Ruble Smith.
Roy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Lethco Corbett, of Conyers, GA; daughter Elise Boswell, of Conyers, GA; sons Craig (Sharon) Corbett, of Lilburn, GA, and James (Theresa) Corbett, of Conyers, GA; sister Ann (Tom) Underwood, of Jefferson City, TN; sister-in-law Rubye Rucker, of Strawberry Plains, TN; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Roy's family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the management and staff of the Magnolia House Assisted Living Facility in Conyers for their dedicated and compassionate care of him over the last four years. They have truly been angels of mercy.
The family also wishes to thank Abbey Hospice in Social Circle for their comforting care and encouragement over the last several months.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Dandridge Memorial Gardens in Dandridge, Tennessee. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the general fund of Heritage Hills Baptist Church in Conyers, GA.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.