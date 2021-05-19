Duluth, GA Roy Quillian Threatt, age 91, of Duluth, GA, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2021 after an extended illness.
Funeral services for Roy will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Gearl Spicer officiating. Burial will be held privately at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA. The family will gather prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Roy is survived by daughter and son in law, Ann and Jim Anderson; son and daughter in law, Robert and Sherri Threatt; 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Wesley, and Kinsley Anderson; Andy and Bryson Threatt.
Roy was born October 26, 1929 in Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn of 67 years. Roy served in the SeaBee's for 3 years. He lived in Newnan, GA for many years where he owned a gas/oil distribution center as well as being manager of the Coca Cola Bottling Plant. Upon moving back to Atlanta, he was President of Monarch Products/Consolidated Chocolate Bottling Company. When he "retired" from the soft drink industry, he bought Corporate Specialties (an advertising specialty company).
Roy was a member of the Rotary Club of Peachtree Corners, the Mason's, the Shriners, American Legion and VFW. He was a member of Norcross First Baptist Church (One Heart Church) for over 53 years. Roy made a variety of friendships during his lifetime; he had Lake Lanier boating friends, golfing buddies, business friends, his new found friends at the Bridge, and Sunday School breakfast club friends. Roy truly enjoyed his friends, but family was his number one priority. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to The Bridge Assisted Living, 220 Collins Industrial Way, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
