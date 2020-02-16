Prairie du Chien, WI
Royce Victor Ferguson
Royce Victor Ferguson, 71, of Prairie du Chien died February 9, 2020 at the William S Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI after succumbing to long term health complications.He leaves behind his sisters; Cherlya Breakfield, Elda Epply, Belva Mooner, Rita Showers; his son; Jonathan Ferguson of Lake Worth Beach, FL; his daughter, Holly Ferguson of Watkinsville, GA; many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and special friends; Ray and Bev Tirado who provided much comfort and support. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bernita Orth Ferguson; father, Rollo Ferguson; step-father, Cyril Faltersac; and beloved first son, Jeremy Michael Ferguson.Born and raised in Middleton, WI, the son of Rollo and Bernita, Royce eventually lived in Conyers, GA, Madison, WI, and Prairie du Chien, WI. In his early years, he served in the United States Army from 1967-1970, and was stationed at Fort Benning and in Korea. After serving with the U.S. Army, Royce worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison, WI, and Golden State Foods in Conyers, GA. Royce was fond of the beauty of the Mississippi river, and often recollected about his time spent with his brother Richard Ferguson as a young man fishing at Cold Springs and Ferryville. In lieu of flowers and service, the family is asking that those wishing to extend condolences consider a donation to a local Veteran Hospital or Aging and Disabled Resource Center. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, WI is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Royce Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
