Conyers
Ruby Deloris Terry
Ruby Deloris Terry, age 72 of Conyers, died Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death her parents, Dewey and Ruby Crenshaw, and brother, Buddy Crenshaw. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Terry; daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Martin Stanley, Heather Terry and Barron Gaillard; son, Joel Terry, Jr.; grandchildren, Taylor, Victoria, Taryn, Nicholas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Underwood, Edith and David Coursey, Janet and James Gilreath, Cindy and Bill Fanning; brother and sister-in-law, Harris and Cynthia Crenshaw; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Terry loved cooking for her family, She enjoyed shopping,watching wrestling and growing flowers. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Larry Cheek officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family did receive friends Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
