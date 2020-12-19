Covington, GA Russell Daniel Armistead, of Covington, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Mr. Armistead, a loyal patriot, curated a remarkable military career that spanned over 30 years. He began as a soldier in the United States Army and valiantly served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Armistead eventually transferred to civilian service and retired as an inspector for the Marine Corps Supply Center. As an integral member of First United Methodist Church Covington, he served on various boards and volunteered for church activities whenever possible. Mr. Armistead will be remembered as an attentive father and grandfather whose love and support for family never failed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Shockley and Kathleen (Beasley) Armistead; siblings, Martha Palmer, Floyd Armistead, Burton Armistead, Hubert Armistead, Junior Armistead, Hollis Armistead, Harold Armistead, James Armistead, Billy Jack Armistead, and Brenda Garner.
With love and affection, Mr. Armistead's memory will remain close to his wife, Jewell G. Armistead; daughter, Denise Armistead Spires of Covington; grandchildren, Russell Hugh Spires and wife, Joanna, Jason Daniel Spires and wife, Carley; great-grandchildren, Grant Isaac Spires, Nolan Hugh Spires, Carson Charles Spires, Madison James Spires; sisters, Betty Hinton of Marietta, Katherine Kirkus of Conyers, Patricia Armistead; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Brenda Armistead, all of Loganville; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to honor Mr. Armistead will be held at a later date once the Covid-19 pandemic abates.
