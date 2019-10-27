Winder
Sadie Flanigan
Sadie Evelyn Flanigan, age 95 of Winder, (formerly of Cleveland, GA) passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at NGMC Gainesville. She was born September 27, 1924 to the late Ellen Dewberry Bankston and Walton H. Bankston of Barnesville, GA.
Sadie was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Robert "Bob" Flanigan and is survived by daughter, Patricia (Pat) and son-in-law, Greg Geis; sister, Virginia B. Clark; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as her foreign exchange student daughter," Oya Erenli Sezer, of Istanbul, Turkey.
After completing college at GSCW in Milledgeville, Sadie began teaching high school English in Conyers, GA, where she met Bob on a blind date Halloween night 1945. Sadie and Bob moved away from Conyers and she taught also at Campbell High in Smyrna and Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Alabama.
After moving to Florida in 1966, Sadie began her second career as an editor for a publisher of medical and scientific books. This sparked an interest in medicine, and she began her third career working in hospitals.
After retiring from her job as Tumor Registrar at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Sadie and Bob moved to Cleveland, in 1990, where they enjoyed an active mountain' life and loved to travel the country in the RV.
A private interment will be held in Barnesville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shepherd Center Foundation: 2020 Peachtree Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 or the American Heart Association: 821 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 250-323 Gainesville, GA 30501.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
