Conyers, GA On August 27, 2021, Samuel Eugene Wilson, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away surrounded by his family at age 81. On May 8, 1940, Sammy was born in Lithonia, GA, to John and Estelle (Binion) Wilson, sharing his birthday with his beloved brother Waymon. He was a graduate of Lithonia High School Class of 1959, fondly remembering his days there of friends and football, even earning the senior superlative honor of Class Clown. He married Sandra Hammonds on August 15, 1964. They raised a daughter Gina and a son Chad. He had a long career with Atlanta Gas Light, retiring after 36 years. Sammy loved his family, cherishing his siblings, two children, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He could often be found on the golf course with his dearest friends or in the backyard shooting his bow in preparation for deer season. He loved music, especially classic country, and oldies and would pick up his guitar and sing when the mood struck. He loved to laugh and was always quick with a joke or story. Sammy was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Estelle, sister and brother-in-law Mary Wilson Thornton and Ralph Thornton, brother and sister-in-law Waymon and Doris Wilson, and niece Rhonda Thornton Christensen. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Hammonds Wilson, his daughter and son-in-law Gina and Robert Solomon, his son and daughter-in-law Chad and Niki Wilson, his grandchildren Jessica Cannon Tatman, Cade Wilson, Stevie Wilson, and Jake Solomon and great-granddaughter Julianna Tatman as well as multiple nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held 11 o'clock, Monday, August 30, 2021, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, with Pastor Butch Davis officiating. The visitation was held, from 5-8 pm Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the funeral home.
