Stockbridge, GA Sandra Elaine Snow, age 71 of Stockbridge, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lillian Tyree. She is Survived by her husband, Charlie Snow, Jr.; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Lou and Morgan Chancey, Tonya and Gerald Veitch; grandchildren, Avery Chancey, Jimmy Veitch, Stacey Veitch, Lauren Sims; sister, Beverly Starr; nieces, Shannon Tyree, Stephanie Hicks, Elizabeth Ott; nephew, James Tyree; sister-in-law, Briana Sherrer. Sandra was a lover of all animals, especially cats. She felt it gave her purpose to not only love her family, but to love the animals that were sent to her. She loved taking care of the animals that she didn't know, by donating to animal charities whenever she could. She was a faithful attendee of Discover Point Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Randy Gaylor officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

