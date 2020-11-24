Stockbridge, GA Sandra Elaine Snow, age 71 of Stockbridge, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lillian Tyree. She is Survived by her husband, Charlie Snow, Jr.; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Lou and Morgan Chancey, Tonya and Gerald Veitch; grandchildren, Avery Chancey, Jimmy Veitch, Stacey Veitch, Lauren Sims; sister, Beverly Starr; nieces, Shannon Tyree, Stephanie Hicks, Elizabeth Ott; nephew, James Tyree; sister-in-law, Briana Sherrer. Sandra was a lover of all animals, especially cats. She felt it gave her purpose to not only love her family, but to love the animals that were sent to her. She loved taking care of the animals that she didn't know, by donating to animal charities whenever she could. She was a faithful attendee of Discover Point Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Randy Gaylor officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
11:00AM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
AnonymousConservative said:I think we need to discuss the difference between fear and respect. I respect a police officer when I see them protecting and serving. I fear …
-
LongtimeRez said:
Oh boy. Drinking and hanging out with trash talking sidewalk skateboard punks. That'll be a lot of fun, won't it?
-
LongtimeRez said:This is what happens when you have no repercussions for bad behavior in schools, poor parenting who defend these punks bad actions, media push…
Latest News
- Georgia State pulls off upset, downs Georgia Tech in 4 OTs
- No. 15 West Virginia holds off upset-minded Jackrabbits
- San Diego State stops No. 22 UCLA in opener
- Georgia State outlasts Georgia Tech in 4 OTs in Atlanta men's college basketball battle
- Martin lives up to billing as No. 18 Arizona State edges URI
Most Popular
Articles
- Baggett expresses concern about lack of respect for police; Cotton says nonviolent offenders may soon find themselves in jail
- Georgia high school teacher, coach charged in sexual assault of a student
- Crowds brave cold and coronavirus to turn out for Covington's Lighting of the Square
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes record-breaking announcement at Bridgestone in Covington
- Tony Lamar Holder faces murder charge in shooting death of his wife
- Students, staff members at Veterans Memorial under quarantine
- Property tax relief effort underway in Rockdale
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Four locals named to Atlanta Tipoff Club's All-Metro Watch List
- Newton County Sheriff's Office now accepting applications for Guardian Angels
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.