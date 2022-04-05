Sarasota, FL Sara Hatcher Williams of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Conyers, GA died March 24th, 2022 with her family by her side.
Sara was born in Nashville, TN on May 28th, 1941. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. Blythe Hatcher of Thompson Station, TN and her husband of 56 years, Kenneth M. Williams of Wilmington, NC.
Surviving are her sons James Clifton Williams and wife Melissa of Knoxville TN; Kenneth Russell Williams and wife Lisa of Wilmington, NC; daughters Sara Lynn Churchwell of Wilmington, NC; Blythe Anne Sizemore and husband Jared of Sarasota, FL; brother James Irwin Hatcher of Kingston, Ontario Canada; seven grandchildren Peyton Williams, Tyler Williams, Grady Williams, Lauren Edes, Elise Anne Williams, Annie Joy Sizemore and Eden Hope Sizemore.
Sara graduated from Central High School in Columbia, TN and Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. She attended Ohio University in Athens, OH. Her teaching career started in Fulton County, GA where she taught at Underwood Hills, The Meadows and S.L. Lewis in College Park. Sara also taught at Flat Shoals Elementary in Conyers, GA. Sara had the pleasure of teaching for 40 plus years until she retired in 2005.
Sara loved being in the classroom and sharing reading and creative writing with her students. She taught hundreds of children throughout her career and loved her students and their families beyond the time she had them in the classroom.
Her family was foremost in her life as a daughter, wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful friend to so many and treasured those dear friends. Upon retiring to the coast of North Carolina, Sara enjoyed fishing and shark tooth hunting on the beach with her husband Ken. She loved having guests and enjoying the beach with them. Sara's Yorkshire Terrier, Winston, gave her great joy. She was a blessing to all she encountered and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at Conyers First United Methodist Church on April 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, you can make a monetary donation to purchase books for the media center at Flat Shoals Elementary in Sara's memory. The mailing address for Flat Shoals Elementary is 1455 Flat Shoals Rd., Conyers, GA 30013. For more information on book donations, please contact Jean O'Kelley Media Specialist at FSE at 770.483.5136 x15125 or jokelley1@rockdale.k12.ga.us
