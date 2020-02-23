Mansfield, GA
Sara Thomas (Miller)
Sara Joephine Thomas, age 81 of Mansfield, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Velma Miller; husband, Edward Lee Thomas Sr.; son, Edward Lee "Eddie" Thomas, Jr.; brothers, Olin Miller, Darrell Miller, Tony Miller; sisters, Dot Lee, Glen Chandler. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-Law, Debbie and Rickey Jones; daughter, Lynn Thomas; grandchildren, Nathan Jones, Jason Jones, Sonya Torchia, Nikki Sperin; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Anabel, Austin, Luke, Ashlynn, Sadie, Trystan, Grayson, Rowdy, Nevaeh, Nailana, Nicholas, Levi, Layla; great-great-granddaughter, Maicie; brothers, Doyle Miller, Pat Reynolds, Faye Woodruff and numerous nieces and nephews. Sara was a beautiful woman, she had a thriving, 37-year, career with Avon, she even went back part time after she retired. Sara loved many things in life, she loved to fish and camp, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating; interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
