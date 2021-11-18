Conyers, GA Sarah Rebekah Potts, age 93 of Conyers, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert M. Potts; father, Grady James Reagin; mother, Kathleen Ricks Reagin; and brothers, John Reagin, James Reagin. She is survived by son, Mike and Gloria Potts; daughters, Lynn and Mark Gilbert, Libby Glass; grandchildren, Rebekah Evans, Luke (Katie) Gilbert, Brandon McLain, Jessica (Chris) Foster, Adam (Lyndi) Potts, William (Sarah) Glass, Peyton (Bradley) Richlin; great-grandchildren, Walker Gilbert, Joe Gilbert, Ellie Evans, Reagan Hobbs, Thomas Foster, Cason Potts, Bobby Glass, Willa Glass; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Potts worked with Vaughn, Barksdale & Sims Insurance Agency and later with the Rockdale County Clerk of the Courts office. She was a life-long member of Rockdale Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rockdale Baptist Church 1295 Smyrna Rd SW, Conyers, GA 30094 with Dr. Billy Moss and Rev. Dwayne Jones officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday, November 22, 2021 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Donations may be made in her memory to Georgia Baptist Children's Home, 9250 Hutcheson Ferry Rd., Palmetto, GA 30268 or to your favorite charity. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Gwinnett Snellville Cobblestone Office Park -1 large offi…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
tomgahunter said:
This along with the Attorney this will cost the county millions. It is amazing how incompetent these 3 BOC members are.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Prosecution says Kyle Rittenhouse provoked fatal shootings, while defense says he feared for his life
- Springfield Baptist Church giving away 1,000 turkeys, groceries for Thanksgiving
- A 'potentially significant' storm could hit the East Coast with rain and snow during the busy Thanksgiving travel week
- Walking's 'sister activity' may burn more calories
- Former Newton jailer ordered to pay damages in inmate beating
- FBI warns against phone scam
- Flourless Chocolate Cookies are a sweet finale to Thanksgiving dinners
- HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 5 - Nov. 12
- Gebruder Weiss opens new warehouse in Rockdale County
- Newton County Jail Blotter
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.