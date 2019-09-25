Saralyn Williamson

Conyers
Saralyn "Lyn" Williamson
Saralyn (Lyn) A. Williamson, 62, passed quietly at home on September 22, 2019 and has gone home to the waiting arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ. She is survived by loving husband, Don; daughter, Jennifer Kelly; son-in-law ,Harley Kelly; son, Joe Felber, step-daughter, Jennifer Gibson; grandchildren, Shelby and John Scarbrough, and Harley D. Kelly. Lyn was a loving and devoted wife, loving mother, beekeeper, gardener and spent a lot of time researching her family tree. Lyn was both a Vietnam Era Navy veteran and in the Army Reserves serving in Desert Storm. Lyn was active in causes she believed in and was the 4th District Director for the Fair Tax organization here in Georgia. She was also a member of the Rockdale Republican Party and served multiple years as the Asst. Secretary. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; family will receive friends from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans organization located on the web at www.DAV.ORG.Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
