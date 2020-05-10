Sharon Mallette
Conyers
Sharon Lynn Mallette (Stephenson)
Sharon Lynn (Stephenson) Mallette, 58, of Conyers, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA to Thomas Franklin and Maxine (Henry) Stephenson, Sr. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She enjoyed gardening, working at the family snow cone business making snow cones for children, and going to the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family. Sharon's last job was working in the cafeteria at Salem High School, which she loved because she enjoyed being around the students and teachers. She will be deeply missed by all.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Franklin Stephenson, Sr. and her brother, Thomas Franklin Stephenson, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 1/2 years, Mitch Mallette of Conyers, GA; children, Chad Burdette of Bangkok, Thailand, Michele and James Braun of McDonough, GA and Ryan Mallette of Conyers, GA; grandchildren, Layla and Marley Braun; mother, Maxine Stephenson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Kim Stephenson of Tuscaloosa, AL and Brian and Janice Stephenson of Conyers, GA. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 775 North Unity Grove Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248. Inurnment followed at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4600 Hwy 138 SW, Stockbridge, GA. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Mallette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.