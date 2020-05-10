Sharon Mallette

Conyers



Sharon Lynn Mallette (Stephenson)



Sharon Lynn (Stephenson) Mallette, 58, of Conyers, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA to Thomas Franklin and Maxine (Henry) Stephenson, Sr. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She enjoyed gardening, working at the family snow cone business making snow cones for children, and going to the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family. Sharon's last job was working in the cafeteria at Salem High School, which she loved because she enjoyed being around the students and teachers. She will be deeply missed by all.





Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Franklin Stephenson, Sr. and her brother, Thomas Franklin Stephenson, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 1/2 years, Mitch Mallette of Conyers, GA; children, Chad Burdette of Bangkok, Thailand, Michele and James Braun of McDonough, GA and Ryan Mallette of Conyers, GA; grandchildren, Layla and Marley Braun; mother, Maxine Stephenson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Kim Stephenson of Tuscaloosa, AL and Brian and Janice Stephenson of Conyers, GA. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 775 North Unity Grove Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248. Inurnment followed at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4600 Hwy 138 SW, Stockbridge, GA. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com

