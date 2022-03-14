St. Petersberg, FL Sharon Martin Jones, age 89 of St. Petersburg, FL, died Monday, March 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Dorothy Martin; son, Philip Jones; and daughter, Donna Jones. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marty (Charlotte) Jones; daughters and sons-in-law, Susie (Sam) Lamont, Linda (Kurt Heine) Jones; grandchildren, Jenna and Nik Nelson. Ms. Jones was a flight attendant with Delta Airlines in the 50's while raising a beautiful family. She also ran her own business. The Georgia Bulldogs, golfing, a glass of wine, and fishing were some of her favorite hobbies. Her children and grandchild meant the world to her. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Mr. Brian Kilkelly officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, March 18, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Legion Post 77, 674 American Legion Road NE, Conyers, GA 30012 or American Legion Post 158, 111 108th Ave Treasure Island, FL 33706. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
