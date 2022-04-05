Shelton Keaton

Newnan, GA Shelton "Buster" Keaton of Newnan, GA (previously of Conyers/Covington, GA), passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the age of 95. Shelton was preceded in death by his first wife, Jetty, and his second wife Sula. He is survived by his three children, Debra van Verseveld (Guido) of McDonough, Michael Keaton (Angie) of Newnan, Brian Keaton (Fiance' - Jennifer Ferguson) of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Grace, Joshua, Maeghan, Rachael, Wesley, Wyatt; and four great-grandchildren, Judah, Levi, Jones, and Larson. Shelton was a veteran of three wars, Korea, WWII, and Vietnam. He retired from the United States Navy and the United States Postal Service. He was very proud of his career, especially his days in the military. Shelton was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Conyers until he was unable to attend. He loved sports; his teams were the Atlanta Braves, Miami Dolphins, and North Carolina basketball (Duke & UNC). He enjoyed cooking, baking, arts, crafts, and buying needs and wants for his family. He was part of the "greatest generation" and was a faithful man with a strong work ethic. They don't make them like him anymore! Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Howard Greer officiating; interment will follow for family only at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelton Keaton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos