Conyers, GA Sherrill Lynn Smith was born January 1, 1953, in Louisville, Mississippi, and went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 9, 2021.
Sherrill grew up in Pelahatchie, MS where she married Ben Smith at the Pelahatchie Baptist Church (August 24,1973). She was a graduate of Bellhaven College in Jackson MS with a BS in Education (1981). She completed a Masters in Early Childhood Education applying her love for teaching elementary and pre-k children for over 21 years. She recently retired in 2018.
She was preceded in death by father James Wilbur Smith, Sr. and mother Helen B. Smith, and brother Sidney W. Smith. She is survived by husband Ben Keith Smith; daughter Leslie C. Smith, daughter Christy L. Boan and son-in-law Tom Boan, daughter Amy C. German and son-in-law Joshua German, daughter Leigh Rogers and son-in-law Jim Rogers; brother James W. Smith, Jr. and sister-in-law Kathy Smith; 10 grandchildren.
Services will be conducted by Sr. Chaplain Jim Ross, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home 355 Highway 80 Morton, MS 39117. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00pm with the funeral service following at 3:15pm. Interment will be 4:30 at Pelahatchie Cemetery.
Flowers or in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society is welcome.
