WAYCROSS
Shirely Heys
Mrs. Shirley Wood Heys, 83, of Waycross died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick after an extended illness. She was born in Battleboro, Vermont to the late Joseph Elliott Wood and Louise Phillips Wood. Mrs. Heys moved to Waycross in 1978, when her husband, Cloyd Buchanan "Bucky" Heys accepted the job as the City Manager for the City of Waycross. In Waycross, she worked for Goodman Tax Service and the Cottage Boutique. Mrs. Heys was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. She and her husband were members of Okefenokee Golf and Country Club where they often enjoyed playing tennis. She also enjoyed spending time gardening at her home. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd Buchanan "Bucky" Heys, three brothers, Robert Leslie Dubuque, James Lawrence Wood, Donald Elliott Wood, and one sister, Dorothy Louise Thompson.
Mrs. Heys is survived by two sons, Martin Heys of Brunswick, Scott Heys and his wife Angie of Brunswick, three grandchildren, Skylar Alan Heys, Emma Grace Heys, Allyson Faith Heys, one brother, Joseph Edward Wood of Battleboro, Vermont, one sister, Barbara Ann Perkins of Redondo Beach, California and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525.
