Shirley Andersen

Conyers, GA Mrs. Shirley Margaret Andersen, age 89 of Conyers, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Andersen, Sr., her son, John William Andersen, Jr. and her parents, Joseph and Dominica Bamber. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Chris Conway, Conyers, and Tami and David Wegemer, Conyers, and sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Elizabeth Andersen, Monroe, and Joel and Mary Ann Andersen, Stuart, FL, and daughter-in-law, Eileen Andersen, Ft. Pierce, FL, and 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was born on October 17, 1932 and grew up in Providence, RI with her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Her big brother, Joe brought home his Army friend, John Andersen. John proposed shortly after and they married on December 15th 1951. She followed John overseas to France in 1952, where their first two children were born before returning to the US in 1954. They settled in Florida and had three more children, eventually settling in Conyers, GA. Shirley was a housewife primarily, she waitressed and did hospital administrative work over the years. She was active in Catholic Church activities, but family was her passion. She loved the Sunday beach outings, reunions, traveling and sharing the family history and stories.
Family will receive friends at Scot Ward Funeral Services in Conyers, GA from 7 pm - 9 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021. A funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X in Conyers, GA at noon on Friday, November 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church 2621 Highway 20 SE, Conyers, GA 30013 or Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
