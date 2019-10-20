Conyers
Shirley Brooks
Shirley F. Brooks, age 72 of Conyers, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Brooks; parents, Buck and Mildred Filson, and brother, Jimmy Filson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kevin Bonkowski; grandson, Brayden Bonkowski; sister, Edna Cumbie; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Brooks retired after 42 years from Equifax. She was a member of the Sliver Sneakers fitness group and was a member of The Orchard Church in Loganville. She was known among friends and family as being one of the sweetest souls that ever walked the earth, her easy smile and positive outlook on life were her most beloved attributes. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Wendy Jones officiating. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The family has requested a private committal service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Shirley Brooks to The Orchard Church of Loganville, https://orchard.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving or mail to The Orchard Church, 1950 Hwy 81 South, Loganville, GA 30052. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
