Shirley Kennedy-Jones
Shirley Kennedy-Jones, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 65 years of age. Born April 13, 1954, in Monticello, Georgia, Shirley was raised in Shady Dale and was a graduate of Monticello High School. She ambitiously pursued her dreams and furthered her education at various institutes of education: DeKalb Technical College, acquiring her certificate as an EMT; The Travel Institute, becoming a destination specialist, and Argosy University, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. Following her passion for helping others and her desire to serve her community, Shirley worked as an EMT with Newton Medical Center, in Covington, for 28 plus years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Jones; parents, Marvin Moye and Annie Mae (Batchelor) Kennedy; and sister, Nancy McMichael.
Left to remember her fondly and with great love, her sister and brothers-in-law, Janice (Jeffery) Brooks of Newborn, Alvin McMichael; brother, Tullie (T.J.) Kennedy, both of Shady Dale; sister-in-law, Hilda Jones; nieces, Candice McMichael, Marsha (Tony) Cowan; nephews, Jacob Brooks, Jeremy Brooks, Justin Kennedy, James McMichael, Mike (Barbara) Jones, Mark (Angela) Jones; step-daughters, Barbara Overby, Rita Jones; step-grandchildren, Buffy Lanier, Nicole Williams, Herman Overby, Jennifer Gay, Jacqueline Lambert; fifteen step-great-grandchildren; as well as her companion and very close friend, Ralph Jones.
A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1:00 P.M., at Eastridge Community Church, 863 Highway 142 E, in Covington, with Pastor Lynn Head and Pastor Ed Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made in Shirley's memory to a charity of your choice.
