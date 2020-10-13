Conyers, GA Sonjia Kay Andrews passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Anderson Garner; sister, Roxanne Garner Patterson. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George A. Andrews, Sr.; daughter, Rebecca Getts; sons, George Andrews, Jr., Chris Andrews; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kimberley, Zach, Bryce, Courtney, Abby, Ava, Coleman; great-grandchildren, Vann, Emberlee, Vince, Matthew, Ryan, Nora, Oliver, Cory. Sonjia lived in Conyers and attended Gateway Community Church where she in recent years was a librarian. She loved to teach Children's Sunday School, to read and most of all she loved the Lord. A celebration of life will be held in Sonjia's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a contribution to Compassion International (compassion.com) or The Refuge Center (refugeconyers.org). Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.