Conyers, GA Sonjia Kay Andrews passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Anderson Garner; sister, Roxanne Garner Patterson. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George A. Andrews, Sr.; daughter, Rebecca Getts; sons, George Andrews, Jr., Chris Andrews; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kimberley, Zach, Bryce, Courtney, Abby, Ava, Coleman; great-grandchildren, Vann, Emberlee, Vince, Matthew, Ryan, Nora, Oliver, Cory. Sonjia lived in Conyers and attended Gateway Community Church where she in recent years was a librarian. She loved to teach Children's Sunday School, to read and most of all she loved the Lord. A celebration of life will be held in Sonjia's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a contribution to Compassion International (compassion.com) or The Refuge Center (refugeconyers.org). Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

