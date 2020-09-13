Covington, GA Sonny Brown, of Covington, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 78. Sonny was a man who was happiest being outdoors. He was content and at peace while riding his tractor, he genuinely enjoyed cutting grass - and in his younger days - he liked to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Evans, Sr., and Katherine Louise Brown.
Sonny's presence will be missed by friends and family, especially his wife of 10 years, Barbara Brown; daughters, Evelyn Louise Brown, Inger Helms, Angela Marie Smith; sons, Marvin Louis Brown, Mac Brown; five grandchildren; as well as several sisters and brothers.
A Gathering to celebrate Sonny's life will be held at their home - 235 Rosser Road, in Covington, Saturday, September 19th. Friends are invited to drop in between 1:00 - 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.